Din Djarin returns to Mandalore in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Handout

Disney+ has released the thrilling new trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian'', streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 1.

Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu a.k.a Baby Yoda. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new

enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.