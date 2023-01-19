LOOK: Pregnant Rachelle Ann Go, husband tour Bohol

Rachelle Ann Go tours Bohol with her husband. @gorachelleann

MANILA – Pregnant with her second child, Filipino Broadway star Rachelle Ann Go took some time off to visit tourist spots in Bohol with her husband Martin Spies.

Go took to Instagram to share some of their adventures as a couple in Bohol. According to the singer, she ended up trying several activities upon her husband's insistence, including driving an ATV and riding a scooter.

“Martin wanted to do all the activities kaya napilitan na din ako. We went to see the Chocolate Hills, drove ATVs, visited the man made forest and took the scooter and discovered a beach hut,” she said in the caption.

In some of her snaps, Go proudly showed off her growing baby bump.

“We met the owner of Iya Tinay and they gave me a painting that I can take back to London(so sweet!). We also met the beautiful ladies of Loboc River Resort(thank you for sharing your testimony after the typhoon hit your city), and the kuya + his kalabaw stopping for a photo,” she wrote.

Go announced the good news of her second pregnancy in December 2022.

“Hello December! Hello Baby #2,” she wrote in her social media announcement at the time.

Go and Spies are also nearing the celebration of their firstborn Lukas' second birthday. They became first-time parents to the boy on March 26, 2021.

The singer currently resides in London with Spies, whom she married in April 2018.



RELATED VIDEO

