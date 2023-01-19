LOOK: Fil-Brit artist beabadoobee returns to PH

MANILA -- Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beatrice Kristi Laus, also known as beabadoobee, announced Wednesday that she has returned to the Philippines.

In an Instagram post, Laus posted snaps of her in Iloilo: "I'm home HOMe and I might jus neva come back! v happy to come back to where I am from, I'm one very content bea ... Iloilo 4ever."

Laus was born in Iloilo City and moved to London at the age of 3. Growing up, she listened to Apo Hiking Society and Eraserheads. She has five extended plays and released her debut studio album, "Fake It Flower," in 2020 and second album "Beatopia" in 2022.

She performed in last year's Coachella and also held a concert in the Philippines. She is set to perform in the US leg of the upcoming tour of Taylor Swift.

RELATED VIDEO: