MANILA – KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, collectively known as KDLex, marked the first anniversary of their fandom, celebrating it with their loyal “sweethearts.”

Both Kapamilya stars shared a video and some snaps of their celebration, with Ilacad thanking their supporters for changing their lives.

“Through the highs & the lows, it’s us against the world and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Happy 1st anniversary, Sweethearts! Thank you to EACH AND EVERY member of this family -- you have changed our lives forever,” she said in her caption.

“We love you more than you can imagine. Looking forward to the next years to come.”

Meanwhile, Estrada also extended his gratitude to their solid fans, who stayed together and fought for them in the past year.

“I would like to thank all of you for uniting as one and supporting me and Alexa for 1 whole year! It has been such an eventful year full of ups and downs and countless happenings, but despite all that we stayed strong together and continued to fight for each other,” he said.

Ilacad, 22, and Estrada, 20, have been vocal of their love and admiration for each other since their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators, but also each other’s real-life confidant and rumored partner. Despite their being openly affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to confirm being officially a couple.

