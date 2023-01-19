Harry Styles. Photo from Harry Style's Instagram account.

British singer Harry Styles' "As It Was" was recently named as the most streamed song on Spotify by the Guinness World Records.

According to Guinness, "As It Was" logged 1.5 billion streams throughout the year since its release last April 1. The song also holds the record of the most streamed song by a male artist in a day, with 16 million plays and a weekly stream record of 78 million plays.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," meanwhile, is the most streamed track on Spotify overall, with 3.39 billion streams as of January 6, Guinness World Records said.

Styles has broken numerous records with the release of his third studio album, "Harry's House." It debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with 521,500 units bought. His past two albums also peaked at No. 1.

This extends his record as the first U.K. male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three albums, and the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

"Harry’s House" also broke a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales in its first 3 days of release. The album sold 182,000 copies in the U.S. for the week, the biggest sales week for an album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. It beat the previous high of 114,000 copies set last year by Taylor Swift’s "RED."

Styles rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You," and "You and I.”

Styles released a self-titled album in 2017 and "Fine Lines" in 2019. The latter earned him his first Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

