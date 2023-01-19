Anjo Yllana, Janno Gibbs praise Xian Lim as director

Photo from Viva Films' Instagram page

MANILA – Anjo Yllana and Janno Gibbs were all praises for Xian Lim, who wrote and directed their comedy movie “Hello, Universe.”

Gibbs described Lim as the “captain of the ship” every time they are on set, stressing that he really knows what he is doing.

“Impressive ang shooting namin – the shots, the story, the screenplay. Kaya naman tuloy lang kami kahit na mahirap. Madami kaming eksena sa bawat araw because we know what we’re doing is a nice film and that’s because of Xian,” Gibbs said as quoted by Push.

As for Yllana, he lauded Lim for being very collaborative.

“Si Direk sa experience ko, very talented siya. Marami siyang ideas, bago, mga hindi ko pa nakikita noon. And siguro, isang katangian ni Direk na gustung-gusto namin, kahit gaano kagaling si Direk, kahit siya 'yung nagsulat, siya 'yung nagdirek, alam niya 'yung ginagawa niya pero kapag nag-suggest kami tatanggapin niya,” he said.

Not taking these comments lightly, Lim said it’s overwhelming to hear Gibbs and Yllana say those things about him.

Without taking all the credit, he noted that they had a wonderful working environment because of how everyone is on set.

“Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na sila po 'yung nakasama ko sa pelikulang ito. It’s because very collaborative po 'yung environment namin and everyone was willing to give their 100 percent,” he said.

“Walang nag-hold back. Kumbaga, lahat willing na, ‘Okay, mapapagod kami dito, mapupuyat kami, may chance na magkasakit kami dito, but we will give it our all, we will improve doon sa nakasulat sa script and we will just have fun along the way.’”

Lim said it’s important that they all have fun while working because they must be doing something wrong if they aren't.

