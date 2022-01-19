Photo from SB19's Twitter account

The Pinoy supergroup SB19 continues to make waves in the music industry as its song “Bazinga” remains to be on top of the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart.

The P-pop group officially announced on its social media pages that it has reached the no. 1 position in the Twitter-driven list for six weeks.

“'Bazinga' is officially tied at having the longest streak at No. 1 on the @billboard #HotTrendingSongs! Thank you for everything A'TIN,” the group said on Twitter.

The feat was also celebrated on Twitter as "BAZINGA KEEP THE BUZZ" topped the trending list on Wednesday -- thanks to the group's legion of followers who expressed their love and support on social media.

The SB19 single, which is part of the group's latest extended play “Pagsibol,” also ranked No. 1 for the week of January 15.

During its first weeks in the chart, “Bazinga” trailed behind the likes of BTS’ “Butter” which has now logged a total of 11 weeks in the list.

The Hot Trending Songs chart offers a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past seven days can be viewed, separate from the weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

SB19’s strong showing in the trends-based chart caps a packed 2021 for the group, staging three concerts on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.