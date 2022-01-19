'Peacemaker' starring John Cena now on HBO Go via Sky

Filipino viewers can enjoy more of DC action as SKY kickstarts 2022 off with the "The Suicide Squad's" highly-anticipated spinoff series "Peacemaker."

Starring John Cena, the series is now streaming on-demand via HBO GO.



It follows the not-so-peaceful origins of one of the Suicide Squad's notorious anti-heroes in his pursuit of peace at any cost even if he has to resort to non-stop violence and taking many lives into his own hands.



After his fate in "The Suicide Squad," Peacemaker returns but this time teams up with a new task force to carry out more dangerous missions for the US government.

Aside from Cena, the series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's father, Auggie Smith.



New episodes of “Peacemaker” drops every Thursday on HBO GO, which is available via SKY subscription.