Screengrab from Kapamilya Online Live



The adult housemates gifted Gin Regidor a house repair after successfully winning their second weekly task on “Pinoy Big Brother.”

As “PBB” returned to airing new episodes, the current batch of housemates established a six-foot high home in the Big Brother house to get their budget for the week and help Regidor fix their home.

While the housemates had difficulty making a stable house with a roof, they eventually made it stand for 10 minutes.

As Kuya announced the result, the housemates were surprised to learn that it also has a special reward for Regidor.

Regidor’s house was destroyed when typhoon “Odette” ravaged the Visayas and Mindanao last December.

“Hala 'yung bahay namin, sa wakas. Magiging maayos po 'yung bahay namin,” an emotional Regidor said.

After the task completion, Zach Guerrero, who was temporarily transferred alone outside the house, was able to reunite with his fellow housemates.

For their third weekly challenge, the contestants will be doing three video challenges that the “KUMUnity” should follow.

To win the next task, they have to amass a total of 10,000 Kumu clips using their three hashtags after the week.

“PBB” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

