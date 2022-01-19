LOOK: Sharon Cuneta shares baby photos of kids

Photos from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram page

Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta took a trip down memory lane as she released some throwback photos of her children back when they were still babies.

Cuneta uploaded a series of old photos with her kids KC Concepcion, Frankie Pangilinan, and Miel Pangilinan.

Aside from gushing over the cute snaps of her kids, some fans could not help but reminisce about some classic looks of Cuneta, who have been in the entertainment industry since 1978.

Cuneta started 2022 in home isolation, after her husband Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said he tested positive for COVID-19, only to find out a day after that the result was “false positive” after taking a reswab.

"I have not been this lonely in years… and right after the new year came in, right after my birthday," Cuneta, who turned 56 last January 6, wrote on her Instagram page.

The Megastar and her children have all tested negative in antigen tests but also isolated immediately

She is currently part of ABS-CBN primetime series “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” as Aurora, the former love interest of Oscar, portrayed by Rowell Santiago.