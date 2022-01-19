LOOK: Edu, Cherry Pie hit the beach in Palawan

MANILA – Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache took some time off their busy schedule for a quick vacation.

Along with Picache’s son Nio, the celebrity couple recently went to Palawan where they soaked up the sun and hit the beach.

Manzano shared some of their photos on Instagram, which he captioned with “Heaven on earth” before using the hashtags #Palawan and #placetobe.

Manzano and Picache earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

“After the 20 years, lagi kaming nanatiling magkaibigan,” Manzano said. “We never drifted apart. We’d always see each other sa iba’t ibang okasyon, sa iba’t ibang gatherings. We would always be talking sincerely. We knew that we still like each other.”

Picache shared similarly, saying: “We remained friends and we would always see each other. And every time we see each other there is tension, which is a good thing, and something different.”

“Every time na magkikita kami, you’d think na, ‘Parang iba pa rin ‘yung tingin niya.’ Pero I’d always dismiss it, kasi nga, di ba, charmer siya, e.”

When they were cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020, Manzano and Picache both happened to be available. But even then, there were “no expectations,” Manzano recalled.

Their friendship, however, had a chance to deepen, owing to seeing each other every day during quarantined cycles of filming. It was during the production of the show that they finally came by their second chance — and seized it.