Liza Soberano launches own podcast about mental health

MANILA -- Liza Soberano is using her voice to spread more awareness about the importance of mental health.

Early this week, the actress debuted her own podcast “An Open Mind” where she talks to guests about “stress, anxiety, and anything under the sun.”

“I’m so excited for the big big plans I have in store for the year. Jump starting mine by exploring way beyond my comfort zone. Tonight at 6 pm I will debut in my first ever podcast called An Open Mind with me, Liza Soberano as your host,” she said.

Soberano said it was Yassi Pressman who introduced her to the people behind Mind You Mental Health System, where she learned about their mission to further develop the mental health landscape of the Philippines.

“I immediately knew I wanted to be involved. The past two years has really shined some light on the importance of prioritizing our mental wellness. It’s time to have honest, unfiltered conversations — without the stigma,” she said.

Among Soberano’s first guests are her boyfriend Enrique Gil, Pressman, Cristine Reyes and Gab Valenciano.

The podcast streams for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other digital platforms.