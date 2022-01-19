Photo from Cha Eun-Woo's Instagram page

Actor Cha Eun-Woo is the latest Korean star to meet Filipino fans virtually through the efforts of a local telecommunications company.

Smart announced on Wednesday that the K-drama star will be joining their upcoming Hallyu Hangouts, where fans get to know their idols, albeit online.

Cha Eun-Woo will grace the Smart Hallyu Hangouts in partnership with Viu on January 29, Saturday, at 4 p.m., which will be replayed at 8 p.m. of the same day.

“Mabuhay, Philippines! I’m inviting all my Filipino fans to come and spend a day with me on Smart Hallyu Hangouts for a special day that will be streamed live on the Smart GigaPlay App,” he said in a clip posted on social media.

Photo from Smart

"Let’s deepen our connection with each other and create special memories together this 2022. Please look forward to it,” the Astro boyband member and “True Beauty” lead actor added.

Cha Eun-Woo captured the hearts of many when he starred in “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” and “True Beauty.” He also charmed viewers with his appearances on variety shows like “All The Butlers” and “Handsome Tigers.”

“Korean content continues to be a major passion among many Filipinos, and in our commitment to bring our subscribers closer to what they love, we have turned Smart into the ultimate K-content destination of Pinoys,” said Jane. J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business of Smart.

Smart also has South Korean stars like Hyun Bin, Son Ye-Jin, and Park Seo Jun as endorsers.