MANILA -- Danica Sotto has recovered from novel coronavirus (COVID-19), she announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

Sotto also said her children started to exhibit symptoms.

"I tested positive for COVID 2 weeks ago, two days after my booster shot. I thought side effects lang ng booster but when I woke up with sore throat and body aches I knew I had to take another test at 'yun na nga nag-positive na. The kids started having symptoms 2 days after I had mine. They had sore throat, body aches and fever," Sotto wrote.

According to Sotto, her husband, retired PBA star Marc Pingris, was spared from the virus. It was Pingris who took good care of her and their children.

"Thankfully Marc and our helpers/angels at home were spared at wala na nagkasakit pa. I’m just so glad that it’s finally over! THANK YOU LORD!!!!. Thank you to our Super Dad for taking care of us! Love you! Thank you to my family and friends who kept messaging us. Thank you so much for your prayers. Thank you to our Doctor friends at sorry sa pangungulit," Sotto added.

Sotto also urged the public to follow quarantine guidelines.

"Having a healthy body is so important! Mas mabilis ang recovery and please get vaccinated," she wrote.

"Listen to your body. Get tested after a few days when you feel something is off or when you are exposed to someone who is positive.

"If you have no way of getting tested and you know you were exposed or might be positive, please stay home! Mag self-quarantine ka na.

"Get help. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. Mas okay if may nasasabihan ka.

"Take your supplements like Vitamin D, Zinc, Vitamin C.

"Follow the quarantine guidelines. Even if you feel okay na, tapusin ang quarantine. Some symptoms show up after 2-3 days pa."

The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 28,471 more COVID-19 cases, the first time in a week it fell below 30,000 new infections, data from the health department showed.