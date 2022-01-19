Chynna Ortaleza, Kean Cipriano contract COVID-19

MANILA – After two years of guarding themselves against COVID-19 by strictly observing health protocols, Chynna Ortaleza revealed she, her husband Kean Cipriano and their daughter Stella have recently contracted the virus.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ortaleza said they are clueless as to how they got the illness considering how careful they have been since they have kids in the family.

“Everyone who knows us will attest to the defense that we put up against this virus. It found us in a place that we secured so that our kids could play safely & still enjoy sun and nature,” she said.

“How did we get it? I do not know. We have no close contacts. I did hear immense coughing next door (but damn who would have thought!) We have a strict family bubble. All deliveries are left at the gate -- sanitized & sprayed before bringing them in to the home in proper PPE & KN95 masks.”

Ortaleza then asked her followers for prayers as they are back on Day 1 of isolation.

“We are back to Day 1 today. Ate @stellarcipriano developed a fever a day after we had no choice but to break isolation. Kean started developing symptoms eventually. We still have plenty of days to learn & fight through. We humbly ask for your prayers.”

She also thanked those checking on them including their doctors, family and friends “who have gone out of their way to help and offer support and prayers.”

Lastly, Ortaleza expressed her hopes for the government to make testing available to the public “for a price that won’t leave people with no choice but to say ‘naubo, nahamugan, napilay, na-allergy at sari-saring na-ano lang. Ang mahal mag pa RT-PCR! Aguy!’”