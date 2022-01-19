Watch more on iWantTFC

KD Estrada admittedly “didn’t feel too good” about being offered to become a “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate, given his past bouts with anxiety — but having weathered the worst and taking to heart lessons, the showbiz newcomer now believes it was “all worth it.”

The 19-year-old musician had to grapple with, in his words, a “super rough” first few weeks inside the famous yellow house, starting October 16. He opened up about battling depression and anxiety, and navigated his heartbreak over being rejected by Anji Salvacion, another housemate with whom he had a romantic past.

“But after those weeks, I came out of my shell and I just became a better version of me. Without the pain, there wouldn’t be the happiness I feel now,” he said of his 71-day stint in the reality show.

In his interview ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, Estrada also spoke at length about his “special” bond with singer Alexa Ilacad, his “greatest takeaway” from the show; and addressed for the first time his current ties with Salvacion, with whom he remains “civil.”

Estrada turned sentimental as he introduced the “better me” after over two months inside “PBB,” which he credited for expanding his horizons.

“Before ‘PBB,’ I was in a box. This room used to be my ‘everything’ room. I eat here, I sleep here, I just do everything here. I never go out talaga. I got so anxious about the outside world because of COVID,” he said.

“‘PBB’ is like opening up my box more and letting more people in. I got super uncomfortable, but I broke through those walls, and I got myself out of the box. I’m a better me.”

Less than a month since he exited the program, Estrada’s platform has exponentially grown, with avid supporters looking forward to his new projects. Fortunately for fans of Estrada, he is set to star in the limited series “Bola Bola,” and is working on original music. A project with Ilacad, he teased, is also in the pipeline. His only hint: it’s rooted in their common passion for music.