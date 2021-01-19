Which is the real Regine? Vice Ganda in disbelief, as Velasquez joins impersonators in ‘Hide and Sing’

Vice Ganda was in disbelief on Tuesday over the surprise guest appearance of his idol Regine Velasquez on ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Even Vice Ganda, a close friend and long-time fan of Regine Velasquez, didn’t instantly recognize the Songbird’s voice as she joined “Hide and Sing” as its mystery celebrity singer on Tuesday.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala!” the comedian said, as Velasquez unmasked herself, alongside her impersonators, in the hit “It’s Showtime” segment.

Vice Ganda’s disbelief stemmed from his expectation that Velasquez’s guesting would be scheduled on a Saturday, instead of a weekday — the same reason he wouldn’t immediately pick “Tagokanta No. 2” despite hearing his idol’s familiar runs.

“May idea ako! Pero bakit Tuesday siya maggi-guest? Bakit Tuesday? Oh my God, ang special nito!” a visibly thrilled Vice Ganda said after Velasquez’s masked performance, where the music icon noticeably changing her singing voice.

The other two mystery singers — Regina Otic and Maricel Callo — copied Velasquez’s recognizable voice during the segment. The ruse appeared to confuse the other “It’s Showtime” co-hosts, but not Vice Ganda, himself an impersonator of the “Dadalhin” hitmaker during his comedy-bar days.

Drawing from years of being an “adik” (Velasquez’s term of endearment for her fans) and then Velasquez’s concert collaborator and fellow “Idol Philippines” judge, Vice Ganda guessed with full confidence that “Tagokanta No. 2” is the celebrity singer.

“Kung hindi ko nahulaan, kung nagkamali ako, hindi ko mapapatawad ang sarili ko! Iba-bash ako ng lahat ng Regine fans! ‘Bakit hindi mo siya kilala?’” Vice Ganda said, laughing.

Upon Vice Ganda’s advice, the day’s “Hide and Sing” contestant, actor Pepe Herrera, picked “Tagokanta No. 2,” earning a win for four lucky viewers who also guessed correctly through social media.

Velasquez appeared on “It’s Showtime” to promote her upcoming digital concert, “Freedom,” which will be streamed live on KTX.ph on February 14.

