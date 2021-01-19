Tessie Tomas’ PH trip cancelled, depressed by lockdown in UK

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tessie Tomas is at one of the most vulnerable moments in her life, marooned and depressed at her home in a UK island, after she failed to return to the Philippines this month due to the new lockdown in Great Britain.

Tomas spoke of her “do-or-die” situation at the Isle of Man near Ireland in her YouTube vlog, TessTube, at the start of their 21 days community lockdown last week.

“Hindi madali pero tumibay ako dito,” related Tomas who endured the near-zero freezing temperature in her deserted neighborhood while doing her vlog.

Tomas and her husband, marine biologist Roger Pullin, have diligently adjusted to the health protocols and guidelines stocking up on bread, canned goods and the regulated supply of fruits and vegetables.

The beloved actress and "Teysi ng Tahanan" host is herself locked in a web of emotions after her flight back to Manila was cancelled after the New Year.

“January 5 dapat nakabalik na ako sa Pinas para madalaw ko Nanay ko" narrated Tomas, whose mother, 92-year-old radio icon and actress Laura Hermosa, is ailing with advanced age and renal complications. “Hindi ako natuloy, nag-rebook ako sa February because of the new COVID virus na hindi allowed ang trips from UK to many countries, including the Philippines. Nakakalungkot, depressed ako!”

At one point, Tomas attempted to go to church to unburden herself only to find out it was closed. “'Pag mabigat dinadala ko, dito ako nagpupunta, iba 'yung nakapagdarasal ka 'pag down na down ka, feeling lost and fearful,” said Tomas, who was dismayed to see the closed church door.

Tomas enjoyed a long and fruitful run as a multi-awarded stand-up comedienne (in “Meldita” and other sketches) and a TV-movie actress (“Abangan ang Susunod na Kabanata,” “Huling Biyahe” and other movies) before she fulfilled her promise to Pullin to settle in his hometown at the Isle of Man in time for their 25th wedding anniversary in 2019. This was after she concluded the ABS-CBN series “Blood Sisters.”

Around that time, according to her manager Ricky Gallardo, Tomas underwent a double hip replacement surgery.

“That experience made me a tougher woman, a stronger human being, and a more faithful child of God,” Gallardo quoted Tomas in a previous interview.

“I remember I was handed a Prayer to Saint Patrick by Sister Hazel of the Cenacle House before my medical procedure, something that replaced my fear with trust. I still have so many things to be thankful for. Each new morning brings new hope and new opportunities to make life better not only for ourselves but for others, as well,” she told Gallardo.

There has been no looking back for Tomas since she migrated for love. In her colorful vlog, she even jokes about finding new friends in cows grazing the Isle of Man.

Tomas hopes that by God’s grace, and the easing of quarantine restrictions, she can make it back to Manila before Valentine's Day to see her mom.

Amid the uncertainty and isolation brought by the pandemic, she endures and actually redeems herself with her usual comic flair.

“Nakakalungkot and nakaka-depress nga pero maganda akong magdala!” she quipped.

Related video: