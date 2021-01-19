Teaser: Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos in film from ‘I’m Drunk, I Love You’ director

JC Santos and Janine Gutierrez are first-time co-stars in ‘Dito at Doon.’ TBA Studios

MANILA — TBA Studios released on Tuesday the teaser of the latest film from JP Habac, the director of the well-loved big-screen romance “I’m Drunk, I Love You.”

Habac’s new offering, “Dito at Doon,” stars Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos as two people whose romance appears to bloom through calls and chat, as seen in the teaser.

A scene teases an argument between the characters, over sharing emotional posts on each other’s social media pages.

The film’s theme song is also heard in the teaser: Ben&Ben’s “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin,” about respecting each other’s differences, in an apparent hint of the story.

“Dito at Doon” marks the first team-up of Gutierrez and Santos. It’s also Habac’s fourth major romance project after “I’m Drunk, I Love You” in 2017, “Sakaling Magint Tayo” in 2019, and “Gaya sa Pelikula” in 2020.

The film also stars Victor Anastacio and Yesh Burce.

Written by Alex Gonzales and Kristin Barrameda, “Dito at Doon” was filmed during the eased quarantine measures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its release date has yet to be announced.

