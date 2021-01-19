Juancho Trivino finally graduates from college after 12 years

MANILA – Television host Juancho Trivino has finally graduated from college after more than a decade since he started studying.

In his Instagram page, Trivino shared his 12-year journey before he earned his degree in entrepreneurship.

“I started college 2009, as you can see iba pa itsura ko, not only that may malaking box pa 'yung mga monitor ng mga computer (just goes to show),” he began.

Trivino said he stopped studying mid-way through the course to pursue an acting career.

“A couple of years after, I decided to go back to, against all odds, finish my degree in DLSU as a cross enrollee from DLSU-STC,” he said.

“Other than the fact that I realized that life is not one dimensional, I wanted to finish what my parents worked so hard for me to go through, to put me in a good school and to provide for us,” he added.

Trivino said he lived the life of a working student for years to make both ends meet.

“Going to class with no sleep and drinking vendo coffee to keep me awake and balance my sheets (accounting reference). Nagkakaroon din ng mga pagkakataon na galing Pangasinan dederecho ako sa school galing 'Unang Hirit,' at kung late na late na, nag-a-Ankas ako,” he said.

Now that he’s done with school, Trivino said he dedicates this accomplishment to God and to his parents.

“After 12 years, natapos din, kahit via Zoom lang ang graduation ko after all those years of waiting. Gusto kong i-alay to sa Diyos at sa magulang ko,” he said.

He likewise gave inspiring words for others who may be facing challenges in finishing their studies as well.

“I also want to encourage others, there’s always rainbow after the rain. It might not be the ideal time for me but God has his perfect time for us. On to the next challenge,” he said.

Related video: