Jeepney TV expands reach via Cignal channel 44

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s Jeepney TV is expanding its reach by joining the lineup of Cignal Cable via channel 44, while also adding more Kapamilya favorites to its programming.

For 2021, Jeepney TV will bring back Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano’s “Bagani,” where their fans can relive the journey of Lakas, Ganda and the other Baganis to protect the land of Sansinukob. This show will air every weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

“Be My Lady” starring former couple Erich Gonzales and Daniel Matsunaga will also be returning every weekday at 4:35 p.m. to bring joy and inspiration to viewers with its feel-good romantic-drama story.

Melodrama fans will also be thrilled follow the stories of Andrea, Veronica, Rafael, and Miguel once again in “Kahit Puso’y Masugatan.” The series, which will air on Cignal every weekday at 12:30 p.m., was headlined by Iza Calzado, Andi Eigenmann, Jake Cuenca, and Gabby Concepcion.

Meanwhile, Cignal viewers may also watch “Game KNB?” every weekday at 12 noon as it airs its second season on Jeepney TV, apart from playing the game simultaneously on the Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu.

Furthermore, viewers may follow Kapamilya Channel’s primetime dramas on Jeepney TV and catch up on noontime favorite “It’s Showtime” as it airs Mondays to Fridays at 10 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Aside from Cignal, Jeepney TV is also available on SKYcable channel 9, GSAT channel 55, and on other major provincial cable systems nationwide.

Related video: