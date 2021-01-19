'Hello world!' Andi Eigenmann reveals name of her 'island boy'

MANILA -- Actress Andi Eigenmann and her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, have named their newborn son Koa.

On Instagram, Eigenmann shared a new photo of the newest member of their family who was born last Sunday, January 17.

"And just like that, my heart has grown even bigger once more. On the 17th day of January, 2021 at 10:09 am, we welcomed the newest member of our family. Hello world! Meet our little island boy, Koa," Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

Alipayo also posted a photo of Koa on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: "I’m over the moon to have you in my life 'nak!

So happy and excited to welcome you in our family. Also so happy to have another boy in our family to help me love and take care of the girls."

It was Eigenmann's mother Jaclyn Jose who first announced early Monday that her daughter has given birth to her baby boy.

"Congratulations anak for having a successful delivery to our newest member of the family," Jose wrote.



Koa is Eigenmann's third child -- and her second with Alipayo. The couple's daughter Lilo is turning 2 years old this year.

Eigenmann also has a daughter, 9-year-old Ellie, with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

Just weeks ago, Eigenmann and Alipayo had 'breathtaking’ underwater engagement shoot, which Jose called the “most romantic proposal” ever.

