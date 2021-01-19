Derek Ramsay invites 'neighbor' Ellen Adarna for dinner anew

MANILA – One week since they got together for dinner, Ellen Adarna was spotted at Derek Ramsay’s house once again.

This time, it was TV5 reporter MJ Marfori who noticed when she was virtually interviewing Adarna and John Estrada for their upcoming TV show.

During the interview, Marfori said: “Napaka-familiar ng background mo Ellen. Nasa bahay ka ba ni Derek? Ceiling niya iyan. Sa pool area niya iyan.”

Caught off guard, Adarna blushed and asked: “Masyado bang obvious? Magkapitbahay lang kami ‘di ba?”

Estrada then interrupted the conversation and jested: “Sasabihin ko pa lang sana, ‘Bakit nandiyan ka?’”

Turning serious, Estrada said he does not see anything wrong if Adarna and Ramsay would decide to date each other.

“Just like what I said in my interviews, Ellen and Derek, they are not stepping on anybody’s toes. I don’t see any problem there. They are both single. They deserve to be happy,” she said.

In her defense, Adarna said she and Ramsay weren’t alone at his house as he also invited a couple of friends over.

“He invited to have dinner in his house. Ang dami kaya namin dito, hindi lang ako. Gusto niyo makita?” she said as she flipped the camera. “Marami talaga kami dito guys. Maraming tao dito. Hindi lang ako.”

At one point during the interview, Ramsay made an appearance and said hi.

Adarna was most recently with actor John Lloyd Cruz, with whom she has a son, until late 2019; while Ramsay separated from his last girlfriend, actress Andrea Torres, in November 2020.

Incidentally, Cruz is a former boyfriend of Ramsay’s past girlfriend, Angelica Panganiban. Adarna and Cruz became a couple after the latter’s separation from Panganiban.