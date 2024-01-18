Who murdered Luna in 'Senior High'? Killer revealed

MANILA -- Governor William Acosta, played by veteran actor Mon Confiado in hit series "Senior High," is the one responsible for the death of Luna, the twin sister of Sky (Andrea Brillantes).

In Wednesday's episode of "Senior High," Z (Daniela Stranner) finally told her brother Archie (Elijah Canlas) the whole truth about the mysterious death of Luna.

It was finally revealed that Acosta was the one who pushed Luna from the building.

The incident happened after Luna and Z had a confrontation because of Acosta.

Luna, who was pregnant with the governor's son Gino (JK Labajo), asked Z to stop bothering her or else she will reveal that she witnessed Acosta's abuse to the latter by grooming her.

Acosta then found Luna and Z on the veranda, and after Luna confronted and threatened him because of what he did to Z, he strangled and pushed Luna from the building.



After he pushed Luna, Acosta told Z, who was shocked at that time, that she was the one who killed Luna.

Z then called her father Harry (Baron Geisler) for help saying she killed Luna before she passed out.

Before the episode ended, Harry, a police officer, found out that Acosta just framed his daughter and asked his men to capture him.

The last episode of "Senior High" will air on Friday, January 19.

