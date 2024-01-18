Ryan Agoncillo's 'parental dentistry' reel goes viral

MANILA -- Actor and television host Ryan Agoncillo not only wowed his fans and followers but also his fellow celebrities with his reel showing how he removed his daughter Luna's baby tooth.

"Parental dentistry: check ☑️ vid by Ats," Agoncillo captioned his post.

As of writing, the reel has already been viewed over 1.6 million times with thousands of 'likes' and hundreds of comments, mostly praising Agoncillo's "classic" move.

In the comment section of his post, his wife Judy Ann Santos praised her husband for doing a "good job."

Celebrities Angelica Panganiban, Iza Calzado, and John Arcilla also left their comments.

"Ay alam ko na kung san ko dadalin si Bean sa mga darating na taon," Panganiban shared.

"Omggggg!!! Will be booking our appointment when the time comes, Doc Ry!!!" Calzado commented.

Arcilla wrote: "Galeng ng dentista ah!"

Luna is the youngest child of Agoncillo and Santos. She had just celebrated her 8th birthday last January 8.

Santos and Agoncillo, who married in 2009, have two other children -- 18-year-old daughter Yohan, and their only son Lucho.

