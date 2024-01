MANILA -- Comedienne Pokwang turned to social media to share her heartfelt message for her youngest daughter Malia, who is celebrating her 6th birthday on Thursday, January 18.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Pokwang once again expressed her unconditional love for her daughter.

"Happy, happy birthday my little Tisay. Mahal na mahal kita…. walang hindi kayang gawin si mama para sa inyo ni ate. Lahat ng dapat suungin susuungin ko, lahat ng dapat iluha at dapat iinda sasaluhin ko maging maayos at komportable lang ang dadaanan mo sa buhay patungo sa mga pangarap nyo," Pokwang wrote.



She also shared her wish for Malia.

"Naway lumaki kang matatag na tao, mabuting tao at higit sa lahat may takot sa Dios. Nandito lang si mama go go go anak. Paglaki mo saan ka man magtungo, saan ka man dalhin ng pangarap mo, isang lingon mo lang nandon ako lagi nak nakaalalay sa 'yo," Pokwang added.

Pokwang also has an older daughter Mae from a previous relationship.

Malia is her child with former boyfriend, American actor Lee O'Brian.

On Instagram, O'Brian also shared his birthday greeting for his daughter.

