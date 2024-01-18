Maria Lava is first casualty of 'Drag Den PH' new rules

Cebuana queen Maria Lava is the first casualty of the new rules of 'Drag Den Philippines' as the premiere episode of its second season aired on January 18, 2024. Screenshot from Prime Video.

MANILA — Cebuana queen Maria Lava is the first casualty of the new rules of "Drag Den Philippines" as the premiere episode of its second season aired on Thursday.

In the first episode, the 10 queens were tasked to parade their terno for their theme wear and perform the song "Sustah" for their girl group challenge.

The new rules of "Drag Den Philippines" state that the queen with the lowest score will be going home.

By draw lots, three queens will battle it out in the "Dragdagulan" and will have the chance to get immunity.

Maria Lava, Elvira, and Deja were picked to battle it out in the "Dragdagulan" to "Sumayaw Ka" by Gloc 9. Elvira won and chose to save herself and she had the right decision as the lowest ranking queen.

Marlyn and Maria Lava were the next lowest ranking queens with the latter going home in 10th place. Meanwhile, Deja emerged as the winner of the episode.

Manila Luzon joined the eliminated queen take their final walk and gave her words of encouragement.

"I'm so proud of you, I know Cebu is proud of you, my family is from Cebu so my family is gonna be rooting for you. This is not the end, momma, this is just the beginning," Manila said.

"When you don't win, your fans out there will still get to root for you. I'm rooting for you still and we're gonna be rooting for you. You're an amazing artist, your drag is fantastic," they added.

New episodes of "Drag Den Philippines" season 2 air Thursdays at 7 p.m. on Prime Video.

