Screenshots from WOW Presents Plus.

Filipino drag queens Melinda Verga and Kiki Coe fired up in red during the finale of "Canada's Drag Race" season 4.

Melinda wore a simple yet elegant dress, while Kiki had a dramatic gown dripping in jewels.

"'VEINS and BLOOD' 'Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.' (W)e are all different on the outside but there’s one that we’re all the same. We are all connected in blood!" Kiki said in an Instagram post.

"Even a small droplet creates ripples. Don't be afraid to make waves," Melinda said.

Melinda and Kiki ended their journey in 5th place and 6th place, respectively, both with one win under their belt.

Venus won "Canada's Drag Race" season 4 with Aurora Matrix as her runner-up.

This is the first time the Canadian franchise included two Filipina queens in its roster.

Kyne was the first Filipina queen to join "Canada's Drag Race" in season 1, followed by Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Kyne and Stephanie Prince ended their journey in 11th and 12th place, respectively, while Kimmy Couture made it to the Top 4.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: