Korean singer B.I to hold Manila fan meet in March

He's coming back, IDs! South Korean singer B.I is heading to the Philippines in March for a fashion brand-organized fan meeting.
The event, mounted by streetwear label Privé Alliance, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 4, promoter MakeitLive said Thursday in a statement.
Fans can take part in the event by purchasing packages from Privé Alliance from MakeItLive's website from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15.
The ticket prices are as follows:
- Privé VIP Floor - P11,500
- Privé VIP Patron - P9,500
- Lower Box Premium - P7,500
- Lower Box Regular - P4,500
- Upper Box - P3,500
The merchandise can be redeemed from Feb. 3 to March 3 at the MakeItLive office, on Feb. 18 at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall 1, and on the day of the fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.
B.I, whose real name is Kim Han-bin, previously performed in the country last June 2023, joining Jeon So-mi and EXO's Baekhyun at the Overpass concert.
He also visited the country in August to attend Vogue Philippines' anniversary gala.
