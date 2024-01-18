Korean singer B.I to hold Manila fan meet in March

B.I performs during a fan meeting in Quezpn City on August 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

He's coming back, IDs! South Korean singer B.I is heading to the Philippines in March for a fashion brand-organized fan meeting.

The event, mounted by streetwear label Privé Alliance, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 4, promoter MakeitLive said Thursday in a statement.

Fans can take part in the event by purchasing packages from Privé Alliance from MakeItLive's website from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15.

The ticket prices are as follows:

Privé VIP Floor - P11,500

Privé VIP Patron - P9,500

Lower Box Premium - P7,500

Lower Box Regular - P4,500

Upper Box - P3,500

The merchandise can be redeemed from Feb. 3 to March 3 at the MakeItLive office, on Feb. 18 at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall 1, and on the day of the fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.

B.I, whose real name is Kim Han-bin, previously performed in the country last June 2023, joining Jeon So-mi and EXO's Baekhyun at the Overpass concert.

He also visited the country in August to attend Vogue Philippines' anniversary gala.

