Joseph Marco's character in 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso' dies

Joseph Marco in 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Vlad, the character of Joseph Marco in "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" died in the afternoon series' latest episode aired Thursday.

In its 153rd episode, Criselda (Rosanna Roces) catches the Paraiso family with Daniel (Gardo Versoza) trying to escape.

Criselda is furious and attempts to kill one of the Paraisos but Vlad gets shot instead of Diana (Charlie Dizon).

"Please take care of mom, take care of Beth. Thank you for everything," a dying Vlad tells his brother Elon (KD Estrada).

"Kahit naghiwalay kayo ni Dad, hindi mo kami pinabayaan. Thank you," he tells his mother Jacinda (Snooky Serna).

"Maraming salamat sa maiksing panahon na hinayaan mo akong mahalin kita. Alam kong maiksi ang panahon natin pero masaya ako sa maikling oras na nakasama kita," Vlad tells Diana before his death.

After the episode aired, producer Dreamscape Entertainment posted an art card thanking Marco for being part of the series.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is now down to its last two weeks. It airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. and followed by "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: