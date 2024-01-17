Final 2 weeks of 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso' a showcase for the cast

The cast of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso." Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The final two weeks of the afternoon primetime show "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will showcase the best performances of its leading ladies.

The stars of the show, led by Loisa Andalio, Alexa Ilacad, Elisse Joson, and Charlie Dizon, shared what can be expected as the series heads for its conclusion.

"We have been doing a lot of drama ever since, but this is on another level. I personally never reached this level. Thankful kami kay Direk, EPs, they really push us. May times we can’t do this anymore, pero they really helped us discover more. The possibilities our endless," said Ilacad.

"Kung ano pa kakahayahan namin napakita dito. Lalo na nag-action kami. Hindi kami nag training pero nakita namin na pwede pala magawa next time," said Andalio.

Joson described the scenes leading up the finale as "juicy" and said they pushed her boundaries as an actress.

“Na-stretch pa kung ano kaya namin gawin. Madami pa pala,” she said.

For Dizon, "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" allowed them to learn not just from each other but from their more seasoned cast members like Snooky Serna, Sunshine Dizon, and Epy Quizon.

"Matututo ka sa mga kasama mo. Mag grow ka talaga.Mas mature role na to, first time ganto character ko. Hindi ko akalain na may ilalabas na ganon. Ang dami ko pa pala kailangan i-improve na 'di ko napapansin dati," she said.

Joson added that their close bond as a cast also had a positive impact on their performances.

"Collaborative kami sa bawat character. Madami kami input. Ang dami suggestions for each other. Masaya kasi napaguusapan namin how to connect more and deeply," she said.

The final two weeks of the show will see the long-awaited reunion of the Paraiso sisters Amy, Beth, and Diana (Andalio, Ilacad, and Dizon) with their father Daniel (Gardo Versoza) in great jeopardy as syndicate leader Criselda (Rosanna Roces), together with her allies Jacinda, Badong, and Hilary (Snooky Serna, Epy Quizon, and Elisse Joson), threaten to exact revenge against them and take their lives.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is a co-production series between ABS-CBN and TV5 and is directed by Raymund Ocampo and Roderick Lindayag.

It airs Monday through Friday at 2 PM and on Saturdays at 3 PM, on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.



RELATED VIDEO