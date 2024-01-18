Watch more News on iWantTFC

Three powerful singers in three cities — and one big celebration of love.

Renowned Filipino singers Jed Madela, Sheryn Regis, and Jona Viray are set to serenade Filipinos in the U.S. with a Valentine's concert next month.

The trio will first perform at Cache Creek Casino in Northern California on Feb. 2, followed by a show in Choctaw Casino and Resort in Oklahoma the day after.

Their final show will be in Southern California at the Fantasy Springs Casino on Feb. 10.

"We're offering you a Valentine concert that hopefully, will be unforgettable for you," said Jona.

The celebration of love will not only champion the global singing talents of the three singers, but will also mark the start of the year long celebration for the 30th anniversary of ABS-CBN's The Filipino Channel.

ABS-CBN International's Head of Events Kerwin Du was all praises for the trio of singers.

"We're proud to bring them over [to TFC] to start 2024," he said, "which, incidentally, is celebrating its 30th year. We're very proud of these world class talents."

New Paradise Entertainment's CEO Dan Tran, meanwhile, paid tribute to Filipinos' skills in singing and performing.

"I know that Pinoy artists are very, very talented," he added. "You guys can appear on the international stage."

Madela, Regis, and Jona recently shared how they found love in being part of TFC and in meeting their fans over the years.

"I treasure every moment of it," said Regis on her shows in ABS-CBN. "But the most memorable was when I started performing in America and sing again and promote TFC."

Jona also noted the warm welcome of Filipinos abroad whenever they perform overseas.

"When I get off the stage, go to the audience, and hug them, they hug me back," she said. "They would pinch my cheek, they're really energetic."

Madela, meanwhile, knows how to celebrate anniversaries and TFC events in style.

Just last year, he celebrated his 20th year in showbiz by joining the America tour of the hit Filipino revenge drama series “Dirty Linen.”

He said of his shows in TFC: "Every show that I do is always a surprise to me. But one thing I would always look forward to is how the audience, their reception, their energy is really different from those back in the Philippines."

Madela's energy, along with Regis' and Jona's, are expected to fill all three American cities next month.

Those who wish to access more information on their upcoming concert tour and buy tickets can visit: mytfc.com/valentine.