MANILA – A couple of days after a clip of Alex Gonzaga smearing cake icing on a waiter went viral, the vlogger and host has personally apologized to the server.

In a short statement released to ABS-CBN News, the server, Allan Crisostomo, revealed that Gonzaga went to his work on Tuesday to say sorry for what she had done to him.

“Last January 17, 2023 around 6:30 PM nasa work po ako. Pumunta po si Ma’am Alex kung saan po ako nagwowork,” Crisostomo narrated.



“Then nag apologize and nagsorry siya saken tapos konting kwentuhan at sinabi ko po sa kanya na ok na po yung nangyari. Ok na po kami.”

Crisostomo's employer said they released these photos as a response to numerous requests for media interviews.

The waiter’s statement came just hours after Gonzaga’s camp released its side through her family’s publicist Peter Ledesma.

According to the statement furnished to TV5’s MJ Marfori, the waiter in the video is one of the servers of a catering service which the Gonzaga family regularly taps every time there are occasions or family events.

As such, the family, especially Gonzaga’s mom Pinty, has grown close to the waiter. Ledesma also stated Gonzaga would never do what she did to someone she does not know.

On Tuesday night, Gonzaga’s name, her husband’s and the word “bastos” were among the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

This as she drew flak over the clip during her birthday celebration which was originally posted in Dani Barretto’s Instagram Story.

Several netizens were able to capture and repost it even after the video expired, irking many social media users who were not amused by what Gonzaga did, with many of them calling her ill-mannered.

