MANILA -- Gary Valenciano and Chito Miranda have collaborated on an original song.

This was announced by the Parokya ni Edgar frontman in an Instagram post on Wednesday as he posted photos of them together.

In the caption, Miranda revealed that Valenciano has "always been part" of his life. Valenciano's wife Angeli Pangilinan is Miranda's aunt. Valenciano is also a godfather to Miranda and his wife Neri Naig.

Miranda even posted an old photo of him and Valenciano at a family reunion.





"I was 8 when I was 1st exposed to the music of Gary Valenciano dahil sa soundtrack ng 'Bagets.' I was instantly hooked. I was 9 when I personally met him for the 1st time at a family reunion. Sir Gary was there because he and my Aunt Angeli got married... so he became my uncle. I was super starstruck and kept following him around asking stupid questions like 'Tito! How'd you come up with this dance step?'When Parokya was formed, we were lucky enough na makasabay si Sir Gary sa ilang shows, and sometimes sa ASAP whenever Parokya was invited to perform on the show. We also asked him to be our Ninong when Neri and I got married," Miranda said.

"Pero sa tagal-tagal namin magksama, ngayon lang kami nagkaroon ng legit na collab on an original song... tapos pinerform pa namin ng live!!! Ilang buwan naming tinutukan ito, and with the help of our friend @jonathanmanalo, we were able to come up with a beautiful song about love. Halata naman sa pics na na-enjoy namin 'yung experience," he added.

Miranda also thanked Valenciano for the opportunity to do a song with him.

"Thanks Tito @garyvalenciano for giving me the opportunity na gumawa ng kanta kasama mo, at i-perform 'yung song para mga tao that we wrote the song for. Excited na ko na mapanood ng lahat 'yung ginawa natin"

Last year, Miranda and Valenciano worked together as judges in the second season of "Idol Philippines," along with Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre.

