Darna’s ‘Super Soldiers’ enjoy chance to have powers, wear costumes

MANILA – Most of them dreamed of having powers and cool costumes too in the series – and it did happen.

Seven cast members of the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” are embracing the major shift not only in the storyline of the series but also into their roles as they transformed from ordinary characters into “Super Soldiers.”

In a virtual media conference Wednesday, Simon Ibarra welcomed the opportunity of playing a role with superpowers – his first time in his entire showbiz career – despite its challenges.

“Narinig ko lahat gusto mag-Extra kasi maganda nga naman, exciting. Kaya lang sabi ko sa kanila, 'pag naging Extra kayo, mamatay kayo madali. Pero hindi totoo 'yun,” he said. “Medyo mahirap 'yung character. Pero ayos naman. Masaya ito.”

For Paolo Gumabao, whose character Noah will turn his back to Narda (Jane de Leon), the changes were learning experiences for him.

“Being able to transition from a lover boy to a kontrabida, it was really challenging and very complex thing to handle. Kasi siyempre kailangan natin isipin 'yung emotional continuity ng mga character natin,” Gumabao explained.

They also talked about the fun of wearing a costume, admitting that it was uncomfortable at first.

According to Eric Fructuoso, his costume weighs around 10 kilograms aside from wearing all-white contact lens.

But despite the difficulty of acting in costume, the actor said they were just enjoying every scene.

“Comfortable naman siya pero 'pag tumatagal nagiging uncomfortable na. 'Pag nandun na kami sa set nag-eenjoy lang kami. It didn't come to a point na kailangan 100% seryosohin talaga lahat ng gagawin. We are just having fun. 'Yung saya 'yung naglalabas nung parang natural,” Fructuoso said.

“Masaya, mahirap. Pero kapag gusto mo 'yung ginagawa mo, laging masaya 'yan. So bagong experience sa 'kin kasi kailangan kong suotin 'yung napakasikip kong costume,” added Ibarra, who had to lose weight so his costume would fit him.

Fructuoso also praised JRB Creative Production for being open to ideas and suggestions.

“'Yung character na Basura Man biruan lang 'yun nagsimula. Dahil sa biruan, nagustuhan nila, ginawang character. Lahat ng nakikita at napapanood sa Pineda's character dahil lang sa mga biruan namin,” Fructuoso revealed.

Other cast members who are part of the “Super Soldiers” are Young JV, Dawn Chang, Kim Rodriguez, and Josh Colet.

They will all join Valentina (Janella Salvador) in challenging Darna (De Leon) in protecting the people of Nueva Esperanza.

"Darna" is available weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5. The ABS-CBN series produced by JRB Creative Production is also available on iWantTFC, and TFC.



