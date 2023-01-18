Coachella live stream returns exclusively on YouTube

Handout photo.

MANILA – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to be streamed on YouTube this year.

YouTube and Goldenvoice renewed their partnership making the former the exclusive livestream and content platform for the festival on April 14-16 and 21-23.

“It’s an absolute honor to continue our partnership with Goldenvoice to bring the magic of Coachella to music fans around the world,” said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube.

“Our shared passion for innovation and connecting artists with their fans through multiple formats is the foundation of this decade-plus partnership. Coachella reminds us of what’s fun and special about YouTube and every year leaves us more inspired for the next.”

YouTube has been the livestream partner of Coachella for 11 years running. The latest partnership gives YouTube exclusive live streaming rights until 2026.

The 11th edition Coachella will see performances from top artists including K-Pop royalty BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and more, headlining the two-week festival.

“Our partnership with YouTube brings Coachella to everyone around the world,” says Paul Tollett, Goldenvoice President. “The 2023 lineup sees performers from Brazil, France, Iceland, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Spain, and beyond, and bringing international fans closer to their hometown artists is important to our team.”

Coachella is happening this year at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, USA.

RELATED VIDEO: