WATCH: 'Moon Knight' trailer embraces the chaos

Marvel's Fist of Khonshu is here.

Stepping into the Disney+ spotlight this 2022, "Moon Knight" tells the story of Steven Grant, a a mild-mannered gift-shop employee plagued by blackouts and nightmarish visions of Egyptian deities.

Steven is horrified to learn he is suffering from dissociative identity disorder and may actually be living a double life as mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

"Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.