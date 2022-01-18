Sue Ramirez will be playing Lexy Lucero, the other woman of David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo), who is the husband of Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria) and father of Gio Ilustre (Zaijian Jaranilla). ABS-CBN



While admitting that the actions done by her character on “The Broken Marriage Vow” are wrong, actress Sue Ramirez is ready to defend, in some ways, mistress Lexy Lucero in the upcoming ABS-CBN series.

Ramirez, who does not see herself becoming a mistress in real life, revealed that she has learned to embrace her character Lexy, the third party in the relationship of Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria) and David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo).

According to the actress, she could not judge a person based only on their decisions and without considering the context of such actions.

“Di ko siguro pwede sisihin o i-judge 'yung mga tao base sa mga desisyon nila. Hindi ko alam ang kwento nila. Hindi ko alam kung nila gusto pumunta, saan sila nanggaling. I had to open my mind to do this character,” she explained.

Ramirez said she does not want to be close-minded on the issue as it happens in real life to some.

“Ipagtatanggol ko talaga si Lexy. There are other women who are also victims. Hindi naman sila lahat, 'ako yung masama rito.' You have to understand where they are coming from, why they are doing the things that they do,” Ramirez said.

For her, Lexy was also a victim of broken promises: “Marami siyang maling choices pero naiintindihan ko 'yung choices niya kasi may mga factors.”

Asked about the controversial scene on the dining table in the trailer, Ramirez revealed she would also break down as her character did when Dra. Jill told her parents about the affair.

“Siguro ang handling ko, kung ako sasabihin sa magulang na ganon at biglaan lang, I will really breakdown just how Lexy broke down. Wala e, right before her, buong buhay niya nagbago na, na hindi niya kontrolado,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, Ramirez also shared that she is ready for all the bashing expected for her character in the series.

“Alam ko naman na pagbinash nila ako, bina-bash siguro nila si Lexy. Pero hindi si Sue,” she said. “Tatanggapin ko po lahat. Hindi po ako para pigilan sila sa nararamdaman at gigil nila sa mga character na gagampanan namin sa 'The Broken Marriage Vow.' Go, guys. Sasali pa kong mam-bash.”

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will join Kapamilya Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.



