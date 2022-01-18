Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video for "RYF" by former Miss Universe Catriona Gray

"RYF" is a rendition of "Raise Your Flag," the 2019 track inspired by Gray's patriotic words during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

It was first made available on Spotify and Apple Music in May 2021.

Gray earlier said that "RYF" is "more than raising our country's flag on a universal stage."

"It's about feeling that your dreams are valid, that your voice matters, and that life is best lived when it's lived for others." she said.

