'South Park' returns for 25th season this April in Asia

Renowned franchise “South Park” is set to return for its 25th season on February 2 in the US, and on April 6 in Asia.

It is slated to come back to Comedy Central where it has aired on Wednesday nights for the past 25 years.

“To be halfway done with ‘South Park’ is a great accomplishment -- we can’t lie,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in a statement.

“For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with ‘South Park,’” added Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of ‘South Park’ on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount+."

The series was first launched 25 years ago on August 13, 1997.