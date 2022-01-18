MANILA – Ogie Alcasid has decided to temporarily isolate from his wife Regine Velasquez and son Nate now that he has gone back to work again.

Alcasid is one of the hosts of “It’s Showtime,” which resumed its live broadcast on Monday, after a nearly two-week break in line with COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s Showtime” had been replaying past episodes, during the short hiatus.

On Instagram, Alcasid shared that he is now sleeping in his own in a room at their house as a safety precaution since COVID-19 cases are rising again.

“My room mates in the mean time,” he said of his dogs.

“Wifey and I decided that I sleep on my own because I have gone back to work. We are just thinking of Nate as he is the only one not vaxxed in our family. Medyo mataas pa talaga ang mga bilang kaya nag-iingat lang,” he added.

While noting that everyone in ABS-CBN is swabbed and tested every time they go to work, Alcasid thinks it is still better to err on the safe side.

“We are all swabbed and tested in ABS-CBN and follow all health protocols very strictly. Maigi na rin po na mag-ingat. Stay safe everyone!! God bless you,” he said.