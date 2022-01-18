MANILA -- Screen veteran Michael de Mesa has "graduated" from isolation after he and his wife Julie got sick with COVID-19.

De Mesa took to Instagram to share a feel-good video showing him and his wife stepping out from isolation.

In the caption, the actor thanked all those who helped them as they battled the virus, including actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

"Graduation day! Nakatapos ng B.S. Isolation! Finally out of isolation after getting COVID. It was extra challenging because no one else at home to take care of us. But thankful for angels who virtually watched over us like Dr. @rochdeleon and Dr. Gus Reyes, @jodistamaria for lending us your oximeter, sweet daughter-in-law @cathybeigenmann (for constantly checking up on us), and cousin, @hilaryfavila.b for sending us food and medicine," De Mesa wrote. "We love and appreciate you and everyone else who called and prayed for us."

Currently, De Mesa is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."