

Netizens could not help but say “sana all” to the latest sweet moments of celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Shared on Instagram, fans gushed over some snaps of a recent date of Bernardo and Padilla at a Japanese restaurant.

“My favorite day with my favorite person at our favorite restaurant. Sundate well spent! My heart (and tummy) is full,” the actress said in the caption.

In a series of photos, the couple captured each other's wacky faces apart from taking shots of their food.

Earlier this year, Padilla dismissed as “nonsense” a post linking him to Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial.

“Cheating speculation?” Padilla wrote. “Na nanggaling lang sa salita ng isang tao na wala lang magawa? Please. This is nonsense and irrelevant.”

The netizen, whose account is widely followed, published a series of posts implying that Padilla has romantic ties with Imperial, with mentions of the actor’s mother Karla Estrada, and Padilla’s long-time reel and real-life partner Bernardo.

Padilla, 26, and Bernardo, 25, have been together for nearly a decade. They will celebrate their 10th anniversary in May.

The two are also set make their teleserye comeback via ABS-CBN’s “2 Good 2 Be True” this year.

