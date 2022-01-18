MANILA -- Celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio are featured in the new music video of Parokya ni Edgar for its single "Rosas," which has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of Universal Records over the weekend.

"Rosas" is the first single from band's latest album "Borbolen," which was released last December 10.

In his recent social media post, frontman Chito Miranda also expressed his happiness that Alonte and Andalio agreed to star in the music video.

"Wow... iba talaga powers ng LoiNie," Miranda wrote, noting that the music video trended on Twitter. "I'm so happy na pumayag sila gawin 'yung music video namin."

The couple is set to star in a new ABS-CBN series under Dreamscape Entertainment, with the working title “Love in 40 Days.”

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

