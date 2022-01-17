Camille (Janine Gutierrez) attacks Laviña (Teresa Loyzaga) in the January 17 episode of ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Janine Gutierrez is overcome with rage in an explosive scene in the primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You” on Monday, reminding viewers why she is a grand slam best actress winner.

In the “Truth” episode of the ABS-CBN teleserye, Camille (Gutierrez) confronted Laviña (Teresa Loyzaga) on her would-be mother-in-law’s wedding day.

Camille had found out that Laviña witnessed the incident that led to her miscarriage but did nothing to help. Further, Camille, with Patricia’s (Iana Bernardez) help, had confirmed her worst suspicions — that Laviña was behind the criminal accusations against her family.

The confrontation saw Camille attacking Laviña, who, in her wedding gown, ended up lying on the ground pleading her maid of honor to stop.

With Patricia’s recording of her conversation with Laviña as evidence, Camille finally had her tormentor face justice, as she was arrested by police before she could realize her plan of marrying Emilio (Edu Manzano).

The dramatic episode drew praise on social media as it aired Monday, with many viewers commending both Gutierrez and Loyzaga’s acting.

Some said they were not surprised with Gutierrez’s performance, following her successive best actress wins last year.

The climactic scene leads up to the finale of “Marry Me, Marry You” on January 21. The Kapamilya airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

