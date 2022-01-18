Photos from Bianca Gonzales' Facebook account

TV host Bianca Gonzales revealed that she and her family have survived COVID-19 after completing isolation and recovering from mild symptoms.

Gonzales took to social media to share her family’s coronavirus bout and wrote encouraging words for those who are still battling the virus.

“It hit our home as well, and thankfully, everyone hit had mild symptoms, and we have all ‘graduated’ and are healthy and well,” she said.

“To anyone who is isolating now with mild symptoms or is asymptomatic, if you're feeling a bit restless or anxious, I feel yoooou.”

The “Pinoy Big Brother” host went on to give some tips on keeping one in good spirits while spending time alone in isolation.

According to Gonzales, they should have a routine to make them feel that they have control of something.

“But from being used to thinking about a hundred things at once, biglang I just had to think about myself. Di naman kailangan todo schedule, but some sort of routine or flow to your day that will help you feel like you have control of something,” she said.

She also emphasized having “enough” sleep, especially at night and getting some sun if possible.

“Get enough sleep. ‘Enough’ sleep is different for everyone, but try as much as you can to sleep straight at night. Too much sleep can make you feel heavy, too little sleep won't help you get the energy you need to recover,” Gonzales continued.

“Get some sun, if you can. Outside your door, by the window, if you have access to it, getting morning sun and that natural Vitamin D is so good for you.”

She also urged those in isolation to message their friends.

“Keep in touch with ‘batchmates.’ It was oddly comforting to be messaging with friends who were also isolating. Makes you feel like you are in it together,” she added.

Gonzales encouraged them to also try learning something new to shrug off the worry about the coronavirus.

“Try/learn/do something different or new, yung talagang unrelated to your work, anything that can give you a different point of view that can help get your mind off worrying and more into this new thing you're figuring out,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Philippines recorded 28,471 more COVID-19 cases, the first time in a week it fell below 30,000 new infections.

