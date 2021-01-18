'New year, new home': Why Janine Gutierrez switched networks

ABS-CBN

MANILA – “New year, new home.”

This was the statement made by Janine Gutierrez when asked why she decided to transfer to ABS-CBN after being a talent of GMA-7 for many years.

“New and different and I’m really looking forward to that this 2021, ‘di ba? Parang nagbago na 'yung mundo. And I’m excited to work with the actors, the directors there yung mga team doon, yung mga production,” she told photographer to the stars BJ Pascual in his vlog.

“My mom (Lotlot de Leon) is also there and my brother, si Diego, he just started on 'ASAP.' So ayun, I am excited to work with them also. So new year, new home.”

Now that she is officially a Kapamilya, Gutierrez revealed that a television series is already in the works although she cannot go into details just yet.

For now, Gutierrez tells her supporters to watch out for her movies with Paulo Avelino and JC Santos.

“I have a movie with Paulo which was supposed to come out last year pa but nag lockdown, yung ‘Ngayon Kaya.’ I have a movie with JC Santos naman, yung ‘Dito at Doon’ which is coming out I think in March. So 'yun ang super excited ako about,” she said.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN News, Gutierrez said she trusts that ABS-CBN's management would do their best for her.

“Excited ako kung saan ako ilalagay ng mga Kapamilya directors, writers, kung saan nila nakikita na babagay ako. I know all the Kapamilya shows are talagang magaganda at exciting at quality,” she sid.

In the same conversation with Pascual, Gutierrez said she is more inclined to take on serious roles now that she’s older.

“Siyempre when I first started, it’s mostly pa-sweet roles which I think is part of the process naman na pagdadaanan mo talaga. Matututo ka rin doon. Masaya siya 'di ba with your age and everything,” she said.

“But I’ve always been a movie fan so lahat ng movies pinapanood ko and gusto ko. I really look up to mga actresses who were able to balance indie and mainstream like Lovi (Poe) or Iza (Calzado). 'Yun din sana 'yung goal ko for myself before pa, na also may fashion side like Anne (Curtis). Parang fashion darling, parang all around,” she added.

Gutierrez signed her contract with ABS-CBN last Friday confirming month-long rumors about her network switch.

Gutierrez, who reaped several awards in 2020 for her role in “Babae at Baril,” was first rumored to transfer to ABS-CBN in December.

Gutierrez is considered a showbiz royalty. She is the daughter of actors Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher Gutierrez. Her paternal grandmother is music icon Pilita Corrales, while her maternal grandmother, de Leon’s adoptive mother, is screen superstar Nora Aunor.

