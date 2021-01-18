LOOK: Andi Eigenmann shares first photo with son

MANILA -- Actress Andi Eigenmann on Monday took to Instagram to share that she already gave birth to a baby boy with fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

On Monday afternoon, Eigenmann finally posted a photo of her and Alipayo with their son.

"We did it again papa! This journey was more of a breeze with you by my side. Thank you for being my rock! Because of you my worries and fears go away. I love love being your partner and going through this wonderful life, raising our kids with you. Glad I get to do this with you for life!" Eigenmann wrote.

Alipayo also posted a photo of Eigenmann and their son on Monday.

"Thanks for bringing our boy to this world! I am very proud of you mahal ko, you are the strongest person I know," he wrote.

Based on his post, Eigenmann gave birth at St. Luke's Medical Center.

Earlier Monday, it was Eigenmann's mother Jaclyn Jose who first announced that her daughter has given birth to her third child.

"Congratulations anak for having a successful delivery to our newest member of the family," Jose wrote.



It was August last year when Eigenmann announced that she's expecting her third child -- and her second with Alipayo.

Lilo is Eigenmann and Alipayo’s first child, while Ellie is the actress’ daughter with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.



Just weeks ago, Eigenmann and Alipayo had ‘breathtaking’ underwater engagement shoot, which Jose called the “most romantic proposal” ever.



In her Instagram post on Sunday, Eigenmann talked about the end of her wonderful pregnancy journey.

"I hope I savored this pregnancy enough! What a truly beautiful experience this was. This journey has taught me to love my body, to appreciate it, and to believe in it so much more. As this journey comes to an end, another one begins. This time around my focus is not on getting my old body back. Just on taking great care of it as a way to show gratitude for carrying and protecting the people that has showed me what I am destined to be -- the honor of being their mom," Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

