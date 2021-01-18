Janella Salvador thanks Liza Soberano for surprise baby shower

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador took to Instagram to thank fellow Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano, who planned and organized a surprise baby shower for her last year, before she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Markus Paterson in United Kingdom.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Salvador posted a photo of her baby shower last August 26, after she did a "secret maternity pictorial."

In the caption, Salvador shared how Soberano successfully pulled off the surprise party.

"This is an extra special post. I just wanna thank a good friend for planning and organizing a surprise baby shower for me before I left the country months ago. This was after a secret maternity pictorial I did — my team told me I was gonna do an OOTD in another room and BOOM. I’m not very good at reactions when people surprise me in person which explains my face in the video but seeing these people who are dear to me all in one room warmed my heart and reminded me of the good in the world despite the situation. That friend is none other than @lizasoberano. Thank you. You are a gem," Salvador wrote.

In the clips, Soberano can be seen sharing her message for baby Jude.

"Hey Jude! This is your ninang Liza and I'm already claiming it even if we have in hand the baptism yet. I'm so happy that you are finally out to the word. I'm so glad that we can finally announced how proud we are of you and of your mama and of your papa. And I'm happy to be part of this journey, especially for my good friend -- your mommy. I don't know but I can understand how hard it must be to become a mother at a time like this during a time of uncertainty because of the virus and, of course, with what's happening with our company. That's why I decided to come up with a little surprise for your mom, I made her a baby shower because I wanted her first pregnancy with you to be a special one and one that she will never forget. And I just wanted to let her know that there's so many people that support and love her and we wanted you to know that too as well," Soberano said.

Salvador and Paterson finally introduced their son to the public just last January 5. They revealed becoming first-time parents in a vlog, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz. The two are currently staying in the United Kingdom.

Baby Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

In her 2018 guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Soberano shared that her friendship with fellow Star Magic Batch 13 trainees -- Salvador, Michelle Vito and Julia Barretto -- started while they're attending workshops.

