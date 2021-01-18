BB Gandanghari regrets not calling brother Royette before his passing

MANILA – BB Gandanghari turned emotional as she shared her biggest regret now that her brother Royette is already gone.

In a vlog entry where she remembered her oldest brother, Gandanghari said she regrets not reaching out to him before Christmas.

“Hindi mo na maitatanong – I wanted to talk to you before Christmas. I thought kagaya ko dito na mag-isa, baka kailangan mo lang ng kausap, kakwentuhan, katawanan. Nasabi ko sa sarili ko baka hindi na ako matatakot sa 'yo na tawagan ka kasi malayo ako dito. Ito biruan na lang, pero hindi mo ako mauutangan kasi wala akong pera. Baka ako mag-utang sa 'yo,” she said.

Explaining why she regrets this, Gandanghari said: “Sana nabigyan lang ng pagkakataon na we can talk about things other than problems, other than what’s 'yung mga hinagpis na dala-dala natin. Just really enjoying the conversation.”

She also apologized to Royette if she may have had shortcomings as a sibling when they were younger.

“Kung meron man akong gustong sabihin sa 'yo more than anything else, kung meron man akong pwedeng ihingi ng tawad sa 'yo, kung at one point naparamdam ko sa 'yo ang rejection or somehow parang ayaw kong makipag-communicate, sana mapatawad mo ako,” she sid.

Gandanghari likewise thanked her late brother, saying she knows deep in her heart that he never said anything negative about her.

“Alam ko 'yun sa puso ko. So let me remember you as my loyal brother, as a protective brother. Hindi ka perpekto, marami kang pagkakamali. Sino ba ang wala? Pero sana in your journey now, in your deep sleep, may you find rest. May you find peace,” she said.

Royette passed away at the age of 58, his family confirmed on January 9.

In 1990s, Royette appeared in movies such as “Di na Natuto (Sorry na, Puede ba?)” and “Mistah.” He was also part of the films “Buhay Kamao” (2001) and “Alab ng Lahi” (2003).

No stranger to controversy, Royette also had run-ins with the law that saw him land in jail.

